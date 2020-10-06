Ranil leaves PCoI after testifying on Easter attacks

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He arrived at the Commission this morning (06) as he had been summoned to testify on the tragic events that took place in April, last year.

Wickremesinghe gave evidence at the Commission for a period of one and a half hours.

Reportedly, the former Premier had concluded his testimony early due to a sudden illness.

He had left the premises without any comment to the questions posed by journalists at the Commission premises.

However, he has been issued summoned to appear before the Commission again on October 13.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena testified at the Commission yesterday (05) for a period of nearly 7 hours.

Sirisena, too, was issued notices to testify at the Commission again. Accordingly, he is to appear before the Commission on October 12.