-

The Ministry of Education will take a final decision regarding the Grade 05 Scholarship examination and the G. C. E. Advanced Level examination considering the PCR test results that are to be released tomorrow (07).

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella mentioned this at a press conference held today (06) to inform Cabinet decisions.

Accordingly, the coming 48-hours will be critical, he added.

Previously, it was scheduled for the Grade 05 Scholarship exam to be held on October 10 while the A/L exam was scheduled to be held between October 12 and November 06.