Minuwangoda cluster grows as 246 more factory workers test positive

October 6, 2020   01:07 pm

Another 246 workers of the Minuwangoda apparel factory have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new development has brought the total number of positive cases detected from the Minuwangoda cluster to 567.

Accordingly, the positive cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Sri Lanka have soared to 3,979.

Earlier today, 220 more factory workers also tested positive for the virus. The cluster also confirmed 101 other infections on Monday (05).

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases tally began to surge by several hundreds of infections after a 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (04).

She was then transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. It was later confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter too had contracted the virus.

