Trains will not stop between Gampaha and Veyangoda stations  Railways Dept.

Trains will not stop between Gampaha and Veyangoda stations  Railways Dept.

October 6, 2020   01:17 pm

-

Considering the prevailing situation in the country, the Department of Railways has decided that trains operating on the main railway line will not stop at any railway stations between Gampaha and Veyangoda.

While trains will stop at the Gampaha Railway Station to board and unboard passengers, they will not stop at the Veyangoda Station, according to authorities.

Accordingly, trains will not following at the Daraluwa, Bemmulla, Magalegoda, Heendeniya-Pattiyagoda, Veyangoda railway stations.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that all railway passengers have been urged to adhere to health safety guidelines when entering railway stations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories