Trains will not stop between Gampaha and Veyangoda stations  Railways Dept.

Considering the prevailing situation in the country, the Department of Railways has decided that trains operating on the main railway line will not stop at any railway stations between Gampaha and Veyangoda.

While trains will stop at the Gampaha Railway Station to board and unboard passengers, they will not stop at the Veyangoda Station, according to authorities.

Accordingly, trains will not following at the Daraluwa, Bemmulla, Magalegoda, Heendeniya-Pattiyagoda, Veyangoda railway stations.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that all railway passengers have been urged to adhere to health safety guidelines when entering railway stations.