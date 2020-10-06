Curfew in Gampaha police division from 6pm

October 6, 2020   01:33 pm

-

Curfew will be imposed within the Gampaha police division with effect from 6.00 p.m. today (06).

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the quarantine curfew will be in effect until further notice. 

Currently curfew has been imposed in Minuwangoda, Diwulapitiya and Veyangoda police divisions. 

Meanwhile the total number of confirmed cases in the Minuwangoda Covid-19 cluster has increased to 567 after another 246 apparel factory workers tested positive today.

