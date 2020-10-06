Recoveries from COVID-19 reach 3,266

-

Seven more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (06), the Ministry of Health stated.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit said 05 receiving treatment at the District General Hospital in Hambantota and 01 each at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NIIH) and the Welikanda Base Hospital were discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,266.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,979 after 466 more individuals tested positive for the virus earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says 700 active cases are currently receiving treatment at several hospitals across the island.