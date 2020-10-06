Minuwangoda apparel factory staff and families requested to remain at home

-

The government has requested all family members of the employees of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda to remain at their homes at all times.

The staff and their families are urged not to leave their homes regardless the area of their residence, states Department of Government Information.

As the family members of the infected persons will be escorted to quarantine centers by the Sri Lanka Army, they are requested to be prepared for the process.

Further information will be provided to the families by the government shortly, according to the Government Information Department.