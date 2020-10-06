School uniform materials to be purchased from local suppliers

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to purchase school uniform materials from selected local suppliers.

It was decided at the Cabinet meeting on 28.09.2020 to purchase the required school uniform materials for the year 2021 from the local textile manufacturers and to expedite the procurement process commenced accordingly.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Education to award the contract for the production, cutting and packaging of school uniforms materials and distribution to the Divisional Education Offices, in accordance with the relevant specifications of the Standing Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers, to Vanguard Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Dankotuwa Viewing Mills, Prabha Tex Industries and Creative Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.