Employees of factories in curfew areas instructed not to leave for homes

-

Employees of factories in the areas where quarantine curfew is in effect have been requested to remain in their current residences.

Police curfew is implemented in Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, and Veyangoda police divisions and will be in effect until further notice.

The managements of the relevant factories have been directed to not allow their staff members to leave for their homes in other areas.

Meanwhile, a police curfew is to be imposed in the Gampaha Police Division from 6 pm this evening (06).