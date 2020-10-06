Employees of factories in curfew areas instructed not to leave for homes

October 6, 2020   03:59 pm

-

Employees of factories in the areas where quarantine curfew is in effect have been requested to remain in their current residences.

Police curfew is implemented in Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, and Veyangoda police divisions and will be in effect until further notice.

The managements of the relevant factories have been directed to not allow their staff members to leave for their homes in other areas.

Meanwhile, a police curfew is to be imposed in the Gampaha Police Division from 6 pm this evening (06).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories