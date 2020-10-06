Immigration & Persons Registration departments to temporarily halt services

-

The Department for Registration of Persons has decided to temporarily halt its public services taking into account the prevailing situation prompted by the outbreak of Covid-19 community infections.

Accordingly, the Head Office and regional officers of the Department will remain closed on the 7th, 8th and 9th of October in order to prevent public congregation.

However, the following contact numbers have been made available to the public for inquiries regarding urgent needs including NICs for Advanced Level examination:

Head Office – 0115 266 150 or 0115 226 115

Provincial branches

- Galle – 091 222 8348

- Kurunegala – 037 222 4337

- Vavuniya – 025 222 7201

- Batticaloa – 065 222 9449

As soon as the Department resumes its public services, priority will be given to the applicants who had already reserved appointments for the one-day service, the Commissioner General of the Department P.V. Gunathilaka said in a statement.



In the meantime, the Department of Immigration and Emigration also announced that its Head Office and regional offices will be closed off for three days from the 7th to 9th of October, as a step to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The general public has been requested to obtain the services from the Immigration and Emigration Department by contacting the relevant Divisions through the following telephone numbers and e-mail addresses during the office hours (8.00 am – 4.30 pm).

Travel Division – 070 7101060 or 070 7101070

Citizenship Division – 070 7101030

Overseas Missions Division – 011 5329233 or 011 5329235

Visa Division – 070 7101050

- dcvisa@immigration.gov.lk

- acvisa1@immigration.gov.lk

- acvisa2@immigration.gov.lk

- acvisa@immigration.gov.lk

Ports Division – 077 7782505