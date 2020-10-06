Long-distance buses not to stop at curfew areas

October 6, 2020   04:20 pm

A decision has been taken to not allow long-distance buses to stop, load and unload passengers within the areas where quarantine curfew is in effect, stated the Police.

Police curfew is imposed in Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, and Veyangoda police divisions and will be in effect until further notice.

However, long-distance buses will be allowed to pass through the aforementioned areas despite the curfew.

Meanwhile, a police curfew is to be imposed in the Gampaha Police Division from 6 pm this evening (06).

