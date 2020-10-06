Health Ministry issues notice on public gatherings

-

The Ministry of Health has requested public to refrain from carrying out activities and events that would lead to mass gatherings of crowds, in order to control the situation following detection of new Covid-19 cases in Minuwangoda.

Accordingly public gatherings such as exhibitions, conferences, parties, indoor and outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows, processions (including religious) and non-essential gatherings will not be allowed in any part of the island until further notice.

The ministry urges the public to act responsibly with regard to the measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 under the prevailing situation.