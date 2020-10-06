Rs 186M relief for SLTDA-registered tour guides & drivers

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the provision of Rs 186 million to grant relief to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA)-registered tourist guides and tourist drivers who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Tourism has submitted the relevant proposal to the Cabinet meeting held on the 5th of October.

The proposal calls for awarding the said relief to the following groups engaged in business in the tourism field:

• Payment of a one-time sum of Rs 15,000 per person allowance for the tourist drivers/ tourist bus drivers and helpers/ three-wheeler drivers as well as safari vehicle drivers, who were trained either under the supervision of SLTDA or any other tourist associations and applied for the concession as at August 31.

• Payment of a one-time sum of Rs 20,000 per person allowance for the tourist guides registered under the SLTDA and trained by the Provincial Councils.