139 more COVID-19 cases add to Minuwangoda cluster

The COVID-19 infection cluster at the Minuwangoda apparel factory has grown by another 139 cases, confirmed Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, a total of 707 employees of the apparel factory has tested positive for the virus.

This moves the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country pass the 4,000 mark as the tally hits 4,118.

The recoveries confirmed in the country meanwhile reached 3,266 this morning (06) as 07 more patients were discharged upon returning to health.

Earlier today, 466 more factory workers also tested positive for the virus. The cluster also confirmed 101 other infections on Monday (05).

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases tally began to surge by several hundreds of infections after a 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (04).

She was then transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. It was later confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter too had contracted the virus.