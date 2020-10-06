-

All PCR tests carried out on the schoolchildren who attended school with the Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient’s daughter are confirmed to be negative.

Accordingly, a total of 101 students have tested negative for the coronavirus infection, stated the Public Health Inspector (PHI) of the area.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. PCR test results, on Sunday (04) evening, confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter, too, has contracted the virus.

Subsequently, the students, the academic and non-academic staff members of school of which the daughter attended were subjected to PCR testing.

In addition, nearly 1,500 students of the area have been directed for self-quarantine.