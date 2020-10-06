Motor Traffic Dept. temporarily suspends public services

-

The Department of Motor Traffic has temporarily suspended its public services, State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Automotive Industries Dilum Amunugama said.

Accordingly, the Department’s offices in Narahenpita, Werahera and Gampaha will remain closed to the public on the 7th, 8th and 9th of October.

The move comes after the re-emergence of community infections of Covid-19 since Sunday.

Earlier today, the Department of Immigration and Emigration and the Department for the Registration of Persons also announced that their public services will be suspended from the 7th to 9th of October taking into account the prevailing situation in the country.