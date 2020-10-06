Motor Traffic Dept. temporarily suspends public services

Motor Traffic Dept. temporarily suspends public services

October 6, 2020   07:49 pm

-

The Department of Motor Traffic has temporarily suspended its public services, State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Automotive Industries Dilum Amunugama said.

Accordingly, the Department’s offices in Narahenpita, Werahera and Gampaha will remain closed to the public on the 7th, 8th and 9th of October.

The move comes after the re-emergence of community infections of Covid-19 since Sunday.

Earlier today, the Department of Immigration and Emigration and the Department for the Registration of Persons also announced that their public services will be suspended from the 7th to 9th of October taking into account the prevailing situation in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories