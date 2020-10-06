Tuition classes in North-western Province suspended until further notice

-

The Governor of the North Western Province Raja Collure has advised all tuition classes within the limits of the province to remain closed until further notice.

The decision was reached taking into account the sharp rise in the positive cases of COVID-19 within the country during the past few days.

Tuition classes in Colombo and Gampaha districts too were temporarily halted following the latest developments.

The novel coronavirus cluster linked to the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda has so far confirmed 708 positive cases, including the 39-year-old woman, employed at the apparel factory, and her 16-year-old daughter.

Subsequently, curfew was imposed in Minuwangoda, Divulapitiya, Veyangoda and Gampaha police divisions.