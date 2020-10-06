124 fresh cases from Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster

-

The COVID-19 cluster from Minuwangoda has increased in numbers as 124 employees of the apparel factory tested positive for the virus, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Total number of positive cases detected from the cluster thereby shot up to a staggering 832.

This new development has brought the coronavirus infections confirmed in Sri Lanka to 4,242.

The recoveries reported in the country meanwhile reached 3,266 this morning (06) as 07 more patients were discharged upon returning to health.

Earlier today, 605 more factory workers also tested positive for the virus. The cluster also confirmed 101 other infections on Monday (05).

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases tally began to surge by several hundreds of infections after a 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (04).

She was then transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. It was later confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter too had contracted the virus.