Ten arrivals positive for COVID-19; total cases at 4,252

Ten more COVID-19 cases have been detected in Sri Lanka, says the Department of Government Information.

The fresh positive cases include 04 arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 01 each from Qatar, Kuwait and Japan and 03 Indian seamen.

Epidemiology Unit says the total number of positive cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Sri Lanka now stands at 4,252.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in its COVID-19 infections count as 739 positive cases in total were confirmed within the day. The Minuwangoda cluster linked to the leading apparel factory in the area reported 729 infections today.

Recoveries reported in the country meanwhile reached 3,266 this morning (06) as 07 more patients were discharged upon returning to health.

According to statistics, 973 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.