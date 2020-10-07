Stern legal action against Covid-19 patients refusing treatment

-

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi says reports on some Covid-19 positive patients refusing medical treatment have been received by the authorities.

Stern legal action will be sought against such persons, she stressed issuing a statement.

PCR tests are being carried out following the sharp rise seen in the Covid-19 infections from Gampaha District to detect more positive cases, the Health Minister said, adding that the health authorities are providing ambulance services for those who had contracted the virus, to transfer them to hospitals.

However, it is reported that certain individuals had refused to be moved to treatment centres.

The Health Ministry is taking steps to provide ambulance services to coronavirus-positive cases, taking into account the health security of citizens, the statement read further.