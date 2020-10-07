Party leaders to decide on parliamentary sittings today

-

It has been decided to continue the sittings of Parliament while closely monitoring the COVID 19 challenge that has been arisen in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, yesterday (06).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Nation Building Tax (Amendment)Bill, the Second Reading of the Economic Service Charge (Amendment) Bill, and the Second Reading of the Ports and Airports Development Levy (Amendment) Bill is are to be taken up for debate today (October 07).

At the meeting, the party leaders decided to reconvene the Committee on Parliamentary Business this afternoon and take a final decision regarding the continuation of the sittings of Parliament.

However, it was also decided to suspend scheduled committee meetings convened for today.