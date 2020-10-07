Army Chief explains reason behind police curfews

-

Police curfew was imposed in several more areas in Gampaha district as some COVID-19 infected persons refused treatment and their contacts refused to move to a quarantine center, said Army Commander Shavendra Silva.

The Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) mentioned this joining the TV Derana breakfast show ‘Derana Aruna’ this morning (07).

A quarantine curfew is currently imposed in 17 police areas under 03 police divisions, until further notice. Accordingly, Kirindiwela, Dompe, Pugoda, Ganemulla, Weeragula, Weliweriya, Malwathuhiripitiya, Nittambuwa, Mirigama, Pallewela, Yakkala, Ja-Ela, and Kandana police areas in addition to Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Veyangoda, and Divulapitiya police areas will be under police curfew.

He says that some employees of the Minuwangoda apparel factory, where the Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient is employed, have refused to receive treatment or be admitted into a quarantine center operated by the Sri Lanka Army. The Army Chief added that this is a ‘tragic and dangerous situation’.

“It is a grave situation, especially if the infected aren’t yielding. We tried as far as we could to impose curfews only in the areas where the majority of employees resided and to maintain other conditions as per usual.



However, these new measures will be carried out until all infected persons and their contacts in other areas in the country are hospitalized or moved to quarantine centers, for the safety of the country and the people in those areas.

The Army Chief also spoke on the reason as to why two police areas have been imposed the curfew.

“Spouses of some infected persons have contacts with other areas or go to work in other areas. Therefore, there no way we can let this situation spread to other areas as well. This is why we took this decision.”

Further, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva requests anyone who had contacts with an employee of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda within the last 07 days, to remain at home with their families and self-quarantine.

“Do not let even family members leave home. Yesterday, it was reported that the wife of an infected person had been sent for work.”