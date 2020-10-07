Existing procedure for admission of students to be revised

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to revise the existing procedure of admission of pupils and to introduce a more transparent procedure which enables to increase the number of pupils that could be admitted per a classroom, after taking into account the high demand that prevails to admit pupils in such manner.

The proposal tabled by Minister of Education G.L. Peiris in this regard was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers during its latest meeting.

The school principals will accordingly follow the guidance provided in the Circulars issued by the Education Ministry on the admission of pupils to grade one.

Further, admission of pupils to grade 06 of national and provincial schools based on the cut off marks of the Scholarship Examination and admission of pupils to Advanced Level classes based on the qualifications of the Ordinary Level Examination will be conducted by relevant principals.

In addition, according to the Circulars 37/2008 and 33/2019, pupils will be enrolling to the intermediate classes with the agreement of school principals, the press release on Cabinet decisions read.

As per the groups who change their residence due to transfers, arrival from abroad, election to parliament, judges in service, government specialist doctors, government medical officers, employees of the Ministry of Education, schools and allied departments, university lecturers and executive officers, Sri Lanka Education Administration and Teaching Educationist Services are eligible to enroll students to intermediate classes.

Moreover, groups who were subjected to unfair situations during the admission process and qualified in the investigations as well as pupils with special needs and staying at social welfare centres will also be eligible to enroll to intermediate classes.