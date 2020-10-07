COVID-19: Minuwangoda cluster tops 1,000 mark with 190 more cases

-

Another 190 apparel factory in Minuwangoda have tested positive for novel coronavirus today (07), the Commander of Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Total number of positive cases detected from the Minuwangoda cluster thereby shot up to a staggering 1,022.

This new development has brought the coronavirus infections confirmed in Sri Lanka to 4,442.

The recoveries reported in the country meanwhile reached 3,274 this morning (07) as 08 more patients were discharged upon returning to health.

On Tuesday, 729 more factory workers also tested positive for the virus. The cluster also confirmed 101 other infections on Monday (05).

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases tally began to surge by several hundreds of infections after a 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (04).

She was then transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. It was later confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter too had contracted the virus.