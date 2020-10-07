Grade 05 Scholarship and A/L exams NOT postponed

-

The Grade 05 Scholarship and the G. C. E. Advanced Level examinations will not be postponed any further despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Ministry of Education confirmed.

Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris mentioned this at a press conference currently being held in Colombo.

Accordingly, the examinations will be held on the previously scheduled dates while abiding health safety guidelines issued by the government.

It was scheduled for the Grade 05 Scholarship exam to be held on October 10 while the A/L exam was scheduled to be held between October 12 and November 06.

A total of 331,000 candidates will be facing the Scholarship examination this year.