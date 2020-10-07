Minuwangoda Brandix employees ordered to assemble at set meeting points

-

Sri Lanka Police has issued a quarantine order on all employees of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda.

Accordingly, all employees who are residents of or are currently residing in Gampaha are to report to the set rendezvous points before 4.00 pm this evening (07).

All relevant employees are required to follow the quarantine order as above, stated DIG Ajith Rohana.

The rendezvous points are:

-Gampaha Sri Bodhi Stadium

-In front of Ganemulla Police Station

-Yakahatuwa Junction, Minuwangoda

-Veyangoda Police Station Stadium

-Nittambuwa-Attanagalla Divisional Secretariat

-Near Pallewela Post Office

-Mirigama main bus stand

-In front of Weeragula Police Station

-Near Yakkala Miriswatta Pradeshiya Sabha

-Near Nelligahamulla petrol station in Malwathuhiripitya

-Near Weliweriya Police Station

-Near Kirindiwela Weke Divisional Secretariat

-Near Dompe Police Station

-Near Pugoda Pelpita Junior College