Police set up control room & operations centre to receive information on Covid-19

-

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has established an operations centre and a control room for receiving information from the general public in order to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The relevant operations centre and the control room have been set up at the Police Headquarters.

The following contact numbers have been made available for the general public to inform on Covid-19 related matters:

Covid-19 control room:

Hotline – 1933

Other telephone numbers – 011 5978701 / 011 5978703 / 011 5978719 / 011 5978722 / 011-5978737 / 011 2472757

Via the Police Headquarters – 011 2421111 (extension 3051)

Fax – 011 2345553

E-mai – igp.cr@police.lk

Covid-19 operations centre: