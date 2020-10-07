Police set up control room & operations centre to receive information on Covid-19
October 7, 2020 03:25 pm
The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has established an operations centre and a control room for receiving information from the general public in order to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The relevant operations centre and the control room have been set up at the Police Headquarters.
The following contact numbers have been made available for the general public to inform on Covid-19 related matters:
Covid-19 control room:
- Hotline – 1933
- Other telephone numbers – 011 5978701 / 011 5978703 / 011 5978719 / 011 5978722 / 011-5978737 / 011 2472757
- Via the Police Headquarters – 011 2421111 (extension 3051)
- Fax – 011 2345553
- E-mai – igp.cr@police.lk
Covid-19 operations centre:
- Telephone numbers - 011-2422280 (extension 3033) / 011 2444481 / 011 5978716 / 011-5978731
- E-mail – igphelpdesk@police.lk