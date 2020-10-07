Tuition classes in Central, Eastern provinces temporarily suspended

-

The governors of the Central and Eastern provinces have given orders to suspend tuition classes in the two provinces until further notice.

In the meantime, Governor of the North Western Province Raja Collure on Tuesday (06) ordered that all tuition classes within the limits of the province be closed until further notice.

Tuition classes in Colombo and Gampaha districts too were temporarily halted following the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The decision was reached taking into account the sharp rise in the positive cases of COVID-19 during the past few days.

The novel coronavirus cluster linked to the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda has so far confirmed 1,022 positive cases, including the 39-year-old woman, employed at the apparel factory, and her 16-year-old daughter.