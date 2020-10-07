Janitorial staff member of BIA positive for Covid-19

October 7, 2020   04:51 pm

A janitorial staff member of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has tested positive for Covid-19, Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited, Retired Major General G. A. Chandrasiri confirmed.

The 50-year-old cleaning worker in question has been admitted to the District General Hospital in Negombo on Tuesday (06) due to ill health. Subsequently, she was subjected to a PCR test, which confirmed her positive for the novel coronavirus.

However, she underwent another PCR test this morning (07), which yet again confirmed that she has contracted the virus.

She has since been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

BIA medical unit’s Dr. Chandika Bandara Wickramasuriya said conducting PCR tests on the close contacts of this patient are under way.

