Escaped COVID-19 patient from Ragama Hospital apprehended

The suspected COVID-19 patient who escaped from Ragama Hospital has been apprehended, DIG Ajith Rohana confirmed.

A patient who had been receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital on the suspicion of having contracted COVID-19, escaped from the hospital, last night (07).

The escaped patient is 60-year-old male residing in the Peliyagoda area.

However, he has been apprehended and readmitted into the hospital, the DIG said.