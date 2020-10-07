Another quarantine order issued to Minuwangoda Brandix employees

-

Sri Lanka Police has issued another quarantine order on employees of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda, who are residents of or are currently residing in specified 12 police areas.

These employees are thereby advised to report to the following rendezvous points before 6.00 pm this evening (07).

Car park at Church Road, Wattala (Wattala police area) In front of Kandana Police Station (Kandana police area) In front of Ja-Ela Police Station (Ja-Ela police area) In front of Biyagama Police Station (Biyagama police area) In front of Kiribathgoda Police Station (Kiribathgoda police area) In front of Sapugaskanda Police Station (Sapugaskanda police area) Dharmadasa Playground (Peliyagoda police area) Car park in front of Kelaniya Police Station (Kelaniya police area) Unoccupied land near Kadawatha expressway flyover (Kadawatha police area) Udupila Junction near Govijana Seva Department (Meegahawatte police area) Basilica Grounds in Ragama (Ragama police area) Near Wattala Divisional Secretariat (Mahabage police area)

Further, employees of Minuwangoda Brandix apparel factory, who are residents or currently residing in other areas have been urged to report to their closest police stations.

The Police said legal action will be sought under the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance against those who fail to comply with the quarantine order.