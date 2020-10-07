Employee at Welisara Brandix tests COVID-19 positive

October 7, 2020   05:25 pm

An employee of the Brandix apparel factory in Welisara has been identified to be COVID-19 patient, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) confirmed.

Ninety-three employees of the factory had been subjected to PCR test, according to the NOCPCO.

Accordingly, one person among them has been tested positive for the virus.

This is the first COVID-19 infection reported from the Welisara branch of the apparel company.

