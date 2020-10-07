Royal Colombo Golf Club closed after workers daughter tests positive

October 7, 2020   05:32 pm

The Royal Colombo Golf Club (RCGC) has been temporarily closed after a family member of one of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

An RCGC gardener’s daughter employed at the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda where a new Covid-19 cluster emerged recently, has contracted the virus, the RCGC said in a notice issued to its members.

The employee in question and his family will be taken for testing, the RCGC added.

The notice further read that the gardener had been working at the club until Saturday (03 October) and all RCGC gardeners and any potential contacts have accordingly been requested not to report to work from today.

The notice further read that PCR tests will be carried out on contact point workers for the safety of its staff and members.

