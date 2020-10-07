Minuwangoda cluster confirms four fresh Covid-19 cases

-

Four new positive cases of Covid-19 are reported from the Covid-19 cluster linked to the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda.

In the meantime, a member of the janitorial staff of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and an employee of the Brandix apparel factory in Welisara also tested positive for the virus.

Further, 190 other Minuwangoda apparel factory workers were also confirmed positive for the virus earlier today.

This new development has brought the coronavirus infections confirmed in Sri Lanka to 4,448.

The recoveries reported in the country meanwhile reached 3,274 this morning (07) as 08 more patients were discharged upon returning to health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, the total number of active cases under medical care has increased to 1,161.