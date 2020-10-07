Divulapitiya woman not origin case in Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster  Sudath Samaraweera

-

The COVID-19 infected woman from Divulapitiya is not the origin case of the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster, says Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera.

Investigations have identified that respiratory diseases had prevailed among the Minuwangoda factory employees since September 20, Dr. Samaraweera revealed.

Accordingly, it can be concluded that the Divulapitiya patient is an intermediary in the Minuwangoda apparel factory COVID-19 cluster, he added.

Further, if the employees had displayed symptoms from September 20, the virus may have entered the cluster at least 10 days or 2 weeks earlier, he pointed out.

It will be a difficult task to pinpoint the origin case from among nearly 800 cases, he added.

Dr. Samaraweera says that there is a chance that it will not be possible to figure out how it started.