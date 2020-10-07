Courts in curfew areas to issue new dates for cases

-

The Ministry of Justice says that all courts have already been notified of the manner in which court proceedings should be conducted in the event of COVID-19 outbreak and regarding the health care instructions to be followed.

Further, the Judicial Service Commission has instructed the relevant courts to give new dates for the relevant cases in the areas where the curfew is in effect and to display on the notice boards in those court premises.

Issuing a press release, the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice M. M. P. K. Mayadunne instructs relevant parties to reach the respective court premises at the end of the curfew period following the health guidelines and obtain the new date of their cases.