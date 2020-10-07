UAE repatriation flights to Sri Lanka temporarily suspended

October 7, 2020   07:05 pm

All repatriation and charter flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka have been temporarily suspended due to the unforeseen escalation of COVID 19 cases in Sri Lanka, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi announced.

The Embassy, along with the with Sri Lanka Consulate General’s Office in Dubai, urges Sri Lankan community members in UAE who are looking forward to going back to Sri Lanka to be patient until the repatriation flight operations are resumed shortly.

Further, procedure of the repatriation operations will be notified in due course, the notice issued by the Embassy read.

