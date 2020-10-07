Consular Affairs Division closed on Oct 08 and 09

-

The Foreign Ministry has decided to suspend all services offered by the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry on 08th and 09th October, to restrict the congregation of the general public and thereby to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 virus.

Accordingly, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors in the upcoming two days 08th and 09th October, stated the Ministry issuing a press release.

The office will only accept queries related to death cases of Sri Lankans overseas and death-related documentation assistance and attestation of ‘Export Documents’, strictly on prior appointment basis.

Appointments may be obtained at the following emergency lines:

Death Abroad: Tel: +94 (011) 233 8836/ +94 (011) 233 5942

Attestation of Export Documents: Tel: +94 (011)2338812

Meanwhile, the Inland Revenue Department would also be closed for general public from today (07) until further notice.

However, all required services for general public could be obtained through e-services, stated the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue.

More information on the services could be obtained from the Department website (www.ird.gov.lk) and by calling the IRD Call Center on 1944.