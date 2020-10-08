IRD suspends public services until further notice

-

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has temporarily suspended its public services until further notice.

In a statement, the Commissioner General of the Department said the decision was taken owing to the prevailing situation in the country prompted by the re-emergence of COVID-19 positive cases.

Accordingly, the Inland Revenue Department was closed off for the general public from Wednesday (07).

However, all required services for the general public could be obtained through e-services, the statement read further.

More information on such services can be obtained from the official website of the Department – www.ird.gov.lk – and by contacting the IRD’s call centre via 1944.