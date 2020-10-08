IRD suspends public services until further notice

IRD suspends public services until further notice

October 8, 2020   08:43 am

-

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has temporarily suspended its public services until further notice.

In a statement, the Commissioner General of the Department said the decision was taken owing to the prevailing situation in the country prompted by the re-emergence of COVID-19 positive cases.

Accordingly, the Inland Revenue Department was closed off for the general public from Wednesday (07).

However, all required services for the general public could be obtained through e-services, the statement read further.

More information on such services can be obtained from the official website of the Department – www.ird.gov.lk – and by contacting the IRD’s call centre via 1944.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories