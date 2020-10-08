Contact number for Minuwangoda factory workers, associates to access quarantine facilities

October 8, 2020   09:45 am

The employees of the Minuwangoda apparel factory or their contacts, who have not reported themselves to health authorities, are requested to contact the Sri Lanka Army for obtaining relevant facilities for quarantining.

Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva accordingly urged them to contact the following telephone number without delay: 011 3456548

Further, the general public has been requested to provide any Covid-19 related information to the aforementioned contact number.

