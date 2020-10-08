Several train services temporarily suspended

-

The train services at 18 railway stations between Batuwatta and Yattalgoda on the main railway line have been suspended midnight yesterday (07), railway authorities announced.

Further, 15 trains -30 journeys- from Colombo to Ambepussa on the main railway line will be also be temporarily suspended.

In addition, trains on the Puttalam route are to operate without any stops between Peralanda and Kurana from 12 tonight, yesterday.

Railway authorities said that these decisions will be in effect during the period of the quarantine curfews.