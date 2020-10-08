Singapore donates face masks worth USD 20 million

-

The Handover Ceremony of the donation of 1 million Livinguard face masks (worth USD 20 million) from Temasek Foundation in Singapore was held at the Main Conference Hall of the Foreign Ministry yesterday (07).

State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Additional Secretary of the Medical Supply Division of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sunil De Alwis, Consul General of Singapore representing Singapore Government Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa graced the ceremony.

The State Minister in his remarks conveyed sincere appreciation to the Temasek Foundation and the Singapore Government for the timely gesture expressed through this valuable donation. On behalf of the Singapore Government Dr. Dharmadasa stated that the MAS Holdings of Sri Lanka together with the Temasek Foundation has made this donation as an initial step and more plans are afoot to arrange further assistance to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage noted in his remarks that this gesture of solidarity is a vivid illustration of the profound friendship between our two countries in the fight against COVID-19. He further noted that this timely gesture will further strengthen the people to people ties between the two countries and is another significant milestone in our 50 year long diplomatic relations.

Temasek Foundation International is a Singapore-based non-profit organisation under the philanthropic arm of the Singapore state sovereign fund that assists in healthcare, education, culture, community building activities etc.

The Livinguard facemasks have been manufactured by the MAS Holdings which is one of Sri Lanka’s largest apparel manufacturers using Livinguard technology. Livinguard technology incorporates a fabric that destroys microorganisms and has the power to destroy a variety of germs in the breath, efficiently. This venture has used the patented Livinguard antiviral technology, and is certified to be non-toxic and reusable, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issuing a press release.