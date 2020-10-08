More PCR results of Minuwangoda cluster to be released today  Army Chief

-

Results of PCR tests related to the Minuwangoda cluster are due today (08), Army Commander and Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated.

Joining the TV Derana breakfast show ‘Derana Aruna’, the Commander said that 150 more linked to the cluster are to be directed for quarantine today.

He said that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 among the persons currently identified contacts and the rest have been quarantined under the Sri Lanka Army.

“There are about 150 persons to be hospitalized or quarantined today. However, as per the reports we have been receiving this morning, we will be able to take in all of them within the day. Meanwhile, all family members of those who were infected have not been quarantined yet. They are to be escorted this morning.”

The Army Chief says that PCR tests were carried out according to the information received from the Minuwangoda apparel factory and many infections were confirmed through this.

“Accordingly, 1,034 infections have been identified through this. PCR tests were carried out yesterday (07) on all those who connected [to the apparel company], in addition to the permanent employees. Those results would be available within the day.

In conclusion, PCR tests have been carried out on all individuals identified according to the data received from the company. The results of the first number are already released. The remaining are results on a minor of persons.”