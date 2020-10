-

The Attorney General has filed indictments against the Captain of ‘MT New Diamond’, the ill-fated crude oil tanker, at the Colombo High Court.

This was regarding the oil spill caused by the fire in the ship and the failure to report of the fire in violation of the Sections 26 and 38 of the Marine Environment Pollution Authority (MEPA) ACT, stated the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.