Minuwangoda Police canteen contractor tests positive for Covid-19

The individual who operates the Minuwangoda Police canteen on contract basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The canteen contractor’s son, who is employed at the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda where a new coronavirus cluster emerged, was also confirmed positive for the virus recently.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said close contacts of this novel coronavirus case have been identified.

Measures are being taken to direct them to the quarantine procedure, DIG Rohana added.