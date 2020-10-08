Minuwangoda Police canteen contractor tests positive for Covid-19

Minuwangoda Police canteen contractor tests positive for Covid-19

October 8, 2020   01:08 pm

-

The individual who operates the Minuwangoda Police canteen on contract basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The canteen contractor’s son, who is employed at the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda where a new coronavirus cluster emerged, was also confirmed positive for the virus recently.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said close contacts of this novel coronavirus case have been identified.

Measures are being taken to direct them to the quarantine procedure, DIG Rohana added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories