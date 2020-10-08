Woman dies while being transferred to quarantine centre

-

A close contact of a Covid-19-positive patient from the Minuwangoda apparel factory has died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday (07) while being transferred the quarantine facility in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa.

The deceased was identified as a 68-year-old mother of four, hailing from Warapalana area in Udupitiya, Gampaha.

The Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), in response to the matter, said the woman in question had suddenly fallen ill when the bus, transporting the close contacts of a Covid-19 positive case of the Minuwangoda cluster, was passing through Kandakadu area.

The medical team of the Army had carried out all necessary treatment on the patient, however, it was later revealed that she had died of cardiac arrest, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said further.