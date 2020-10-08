Woman dies while being transferred to quarantine centre

Woman dies while being transferred to quarantine centre

October 8, 2020   01:46 pm

-

A close contact of a Covid-19-positive patient from the Minuwangoda apparel factory has died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday (07) while being transferred the quarantine facility in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa.

The deceased was identified as a 68-year-old mother of four, hailing from Warapalana area in Udupitiya, Gampaha.

The Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), in response to the matter, said the woman in question had suddenly fallen ill when the bus, transporting the close contacts of a Covid-19 positive case of the Minuwangoda cluster, was passing through Kandakadu area.

The medical team of the Army had carried out all necessary treatment on the patient, however, it was later revealed that she had died of cardiac arrest, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories