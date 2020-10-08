ICBT Colombo student tests COVID-19 positive

-

A student of the International College of Business and Technology (ICBT) in Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the campus confirmed.

Issuing an official notice, the campus management said that the student who had tested positive for the virus had visited the campus in Colombo on Sunday, October 04.

The infected student is currently receiving medical treatment.

The campus says that the students of the class concerned have been contacted and notified as soon as the situation was identified.

ICBT is taking all necessary action according to the government issued health safety guidelines, the management said.