Recoveries from Covid-19 rise to 3,278

Four more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (08), says the Ministry of Health.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit said 04 patients receiving treatment at the Welikanda Base Hospital were discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,278.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,459.

The Epidemiology Unit says 1,168 active cases are currently receiving treatment at several hospitals across the island.