Jackal killed after entering home and biting small child

A jackal had reportedly entered a house in the Meewanapalana area in Horana and bitten a one-year-old child who was playing inside.

The child is receiving treatment at the Horana Base Hospital for injuries to her right leg following the incident last evening (07).

Ada Derana reporter said that the jackal had entered the home from the direction of a wooded area in Meewanapalana and proceeded to bite the small child who was playing before fleeing.

However, a group of villagers had later tracked down and killed the jackal last night, he said.

Tests are expected to be carried out to determine whether the jackals could be infected with rabies.

Residents of the area say that jackals frequently raiding the villages and homes has caused panic and fear among the community and that this has resulted in various problems.

Ada Derana had on several previous occasions reported on the various problems faced by villagers in areas such as Muwapattiya and Owitiyagala in the Horana District.