Employees of Kotte apparel factory directed for PCR tests

-

A group of employees of an apparel factory in Kotte has been directed for PCR testing after a woman working at the factory tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Castle Street Hospital for Women in Colombo confirmed that a pregnant woman who had been admitted in the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

The 28-year-old woman has been transferred to the Mulleriyawa Hospital upon detection of the infection.

The infected female is revealed to be employed in an apparel factory in the Welikadawatta area in Kotte.

Accordingly, measure are taken to test 27 employees of the factory for the coronavirus infection, Dr. Manoj Rodrigo, the Chief Medical Officer of Health at the Kotte Municipal Council.